Buy ITD Cementation, target Rs 150: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

The price of ITD Cementation has moved above the previous swing high on the daily chart which suggests reversal of the previous trend. Moreover, the price has moved above the 21-EMA on the daily chart.

The momentum indicator, RSI (14) has shown a positive divergence on the daily chart which suggests momentum to remain positive in the near to short-term. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 133-135 for the target of Rs 150 with a stop loss below Rs 128.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.