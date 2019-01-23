Buy ITC, target Rs 302: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

In line with majority FMCG majors, ITC is trading strong. It has retraced marginally of late and reached closer towards its immediate support zone placed around Rs 290 levels. Considering the current market scenario, it’s advisable to prefer defensive stocks for buying.

Traders can initiate fresh longs as per the mentioned zone Rs 287-290. It closed at Rs 289.90 on January 21, 2019.

(The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd)

