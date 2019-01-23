App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC, target Rs 302: Jayant Manglik

It has retraced marginally of late and reached closer towards its immediate support zone placed around Rs 290 levels.

Jayant Manglik
Jayant Manglik

In line with majority FMCG majors, ITC is trading strong. It has retraced marginally of late and reached closer towards its immediate support zone placed around Rs 290 levels. Considering the current market scenario, it’s advisable to prefer defensive stocks for buying.

Traders can initiate fresh longs as per the mentioned zone Rs 287-290. It closed at Rs 289.90 on January 21, 2019.

(The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 12:02 pm

