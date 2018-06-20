App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Insecticides India: Soumen Chatterjee

Insecticides India is trading at a trailing P/E 17.8 times. Earnings of the next two quarters will play a major catalyst, says Soumen Chatterjee of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soumen Chatterjee

Insecticides India is trading at a trailing P/E 17.8 times. Earnings of the next two quarters will play a major catalyst as: 1. A normal monsoon has been predicted by IMD till June 18; and 2. Minimum support price at 1.5 times cost of production will encourage farmers to strive for higher agricultural output.

Disclaimer: The author is Director Research at Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 02:01 pm

