Buy Insecticides India: Soumen Chatterjee

Soumen Chatterjee

Insecticides India is trading at a trailing P/E 17.8 times. Earnings of the next two quarters will play a major catalyst as: 1. A normal monsoon has been predicted by IMD till June 18; and 2. Minimum support price at 1.5 times cost of production will encourage farmers to strive for higher agricultural output.

