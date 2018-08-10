Buy Infibeam Incorporation, target Rs 211: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Infibeam Incorporation has been consolidating in a trading band since November 2017 and has finally broken out from a continuation pattern on the weekly chart.

Rising volumes, relative strength above the 60 mark and positive crossovers observed in other oscillators further accentuate our bullish stance on the stock. We expect, Infibeam to rally towards its potential target of Rs 211 in the medium-term.

