Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, target Rs 386: Rudra Shares

Manali Bhatia

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has broken out of a declining trendline resistance and a bullish trend can be seen. Bullish crossover of important short-term and long-term exponential moving averages on the daily chart suggests trend reversal buying is expected in the days to come.

On the weekly chart, after forming several bullish candlestick pattern, the stock is finally trading above 20-week moving average and momentum indicators suggest a new leg of upmove is expected.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

