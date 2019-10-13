App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Lombard, target Rs 1,450: Anand Rathi

We have a buy rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 1,450 per share.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is fourth largest non-life insurance company and the largest private player in the industry. Including motor, travel, health, fire, property & casualty, marine, engineering, aviation and liability through extensive distribution network of 265 branches and 910 virtual offices.

During FY19, ICICI General Insurance issued 26.5 million policies, up 12.8 percent from FY18. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased 17.2 percent YoY to Rs 144.88 billion while profit after tax grew 21.8 percent YoY to Rs 10.49 billion.

Close

Its improved risk selection, conservative reserving and disciplined underwriting practice has helped in prudent management of combined ratio.

related news

With focus on SME insurance market and cross selling opportunities.

In terms of GDPI growth, management expects that the industry and the company to grow in the range of 15-20 percent in preferred segments on a medium to long term horizon.

In terms of macro scenario, the domestic non-life industry has plenty upside. Current low penetration levels (0.93 percent as against global average of 2.8 percent, low density (premium per person of USD 18 compared to world average of USD 297), rapid urbanization, young Indian population, increasing disposable income and rising awareness of risk protection will continue to be the demand drivers in the sector.

We have a buy rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 1,450 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 13, 2019 09:48 am

tags #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.