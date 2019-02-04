Buy Hindustan Unilever, target Rs 2250: Rudra Shares

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Hindustan Unilever has reported a growth of 11.3%YoY in its revenues at Rs 95,580. The domestic consumer growth during the quarter was 13% with underlying volume growth at 10%.

The rural market continued to remain key driver for the growth registering 1.3 times faster growth than urban markets.

The company’s EBITDA margins for the latest quarter stood at 21.4% at Rs 20,460 million as against 19.6% at Rs 16,800 million in Q3FY18. The improvement in operating margins was mainly due to prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency) along with improved mix and operating leverage.

In terms of business segment, Home Care segment continued its impressive performance and grew 16% in the quarter with both fabric wash and household care delivering double-digit growth.

Going ahead in medium term, the management has guided for a stable demand scenario at current levels. However, management has sounded a caution on macroeconomic environment which continues to be a key factor to watch both internationally or domestic factors due to upcoming national elections.

In terms of strategy the company continues to follow its existing plan of volume driven growth and improving operating margins.

We continue to remain positive on the company in the long run and maintain our buy rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2,250 per share.

: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company.