App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever, target Rs 1757: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1620-1630 for target of Rs 1757 with a stop loss below Rs 1569, says Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Hindustan Unilever has been consolidating after a correction from its lifetime highs. The daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests that the price may react positively in the near-term.

In addition, an ‘Alternate Shark Harmonic’ pattern has formed on the daily chart of the HUL which may propel a rally in the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1620-1630 for target of Rs 1757 with a stop loss below Rs 1569.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.