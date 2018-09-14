Buy Hindustan Unilever, target Rs 1757: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Hindustan Unilever has been consolidating after a correction from its lifetime highs. The daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests that the price may react positively in the near-term.

In addition, an ‘Alternate Shark Harmonic’ pattern has formed on the daily chart of the HUL which may propel a rally in the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1620-1630 for target of Rs 1757 with a stop loss below Rs 1569.

