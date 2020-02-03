App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever, co likely to show healthy growth in medium to long term: Anand Rathi

HUL's strategy to target volume growth, should drive healthy growth in medium to long term.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

Over the past several years, Hindustan Unilever has exhibited a decent track record in terms of revenue and margin growth Domestic Consumer Growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

Reported EBITDA improvement was 335 bps (210 bps on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of Ind AS 116 on leases). Profit after tax (before XO items)grew by 21 percent.

Close

In Q2FY19, Home care segment grew 9.4 percent YoY led by premiumisation and increase in penetration leading to 151 bps EBIT margin expansion. The beauty and personal care segment grew by 5.3 percent on YoY basis, growth was led by the premium segment. Foods & refreshments’ revenue rose 8.4 percent YoY with EBIT margin falling 139bps YoY on account of higher raw material cost.

related news

Monsoon has been good during the year. This will aid the volume growth to some extent. In order to address liquidity challenge at wholesale as well as well as retail level, and to support volume growth, the company will take some price cuts in the current quarter. In addition to this, the festive season is likely to give some relief to the slowing demand. If there is a revival in demand, HUL will be the key beneficiary.

While current macro-economic conditions is likely to keep subdued demand in near term, we remain optimistic that the company will outgrow the industry. HUL being the largest FMCG Company with one of the largest footprints in terms of products and distribution network and its strategy to target volume growth, should drive healthy growth in medium to long term.

At CMP the stock is trading at 69.0x FY20E EPS and 60.0x FY21E EPS. We recommend buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,422 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Stocks Views

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.