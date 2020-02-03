Buy Hindustan Unilever, co likely to show healthy growth in medium to long term: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi

Over the past several years, Hindustan Unilever has exhibited a decent track record in terms of revenue and margin growth Domestic Consumer Growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

Reported EBITDA improvement was 335 bps (210 bps on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of Ind AS 116 on leases). Profit after tax (before XO items)grew by 21 percent.

In Q2FY19, Home care segment grew 9.4 percent YoY led by premiumisation and increase in penetration leading to 151 bps EBIT margin expansion. The beauty and personal care segment grew by 5.3 percent on YoY basis, growth was led by the premium segment. Foods & refreshments’ revenue rose 8.4 percent YoY with EBIT margin falling 139bps YoY on account of higher raw material cost.

Monsoon has been good during the year. This will aid the volume growth to some extent. In order to address liquidity challenge at wholesale as well as well as retail level, and to support volume growth, the company will take some price cuts in the current quarter. In addition to this, the festive season is likely to give some relief to the slowing demand. If there is a revival in demand, HUL will be the key beneficiary.

While current macro-economic conditions is likely to keep subdued demand in near term, we remain optimistic that the company will outgrow the industry. HUL being the largest FMCG Company with one of the largest footprints in terms of products and distribution network and its strategy to target volume growth, should drive healthy growth in medium to long term.

At CMP the stock is trading at 69.0x FY20E EPS and 60.0x FY21E EPS. We recommend buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,422 per share.