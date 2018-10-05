App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:28 AM IST

Buy Hindalco Industries, target Rs 285: Hadrien Mendonca

We expect the stock to move towards its potential target of Rs 285 in the medium-term, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol Contributor
 
 
Hadrien Mendonca

Hindalco Industries has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the weekly chart and has also sustained above the same. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Hindalco has also surpassed its long-term 200-DEMA which was placed around the Rs 230 levels. We expect the stock to move towards its potential target of Rs 285 in the medium-term.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:28 am

