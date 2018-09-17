Buy Hindalco Industries, target Rs 265: Rajesh Palviya

Axis Securities

On the daily chart, Hindalco Industries has formed an "Inverse Head & Shoulder" - a short-term reversal pattern which signals a shift in the short-term trend reversal to the upside.

The stock price has retested its neckline levels. This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. It can be bought for target of Rs 265.

