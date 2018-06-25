App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp, target Rs 3749: Mazhar Mohammad

Positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 3,749. A stop loss suggested for the trade is below Rs 3,500, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Mazhar Mohammad

After retracing 50 percent of its rally from the recent lows of Rs 3,445 Hero MotoCorp appears to have resumed its up move after hitting a low of Rs 3,528.

The momentum in this counter shall pick up once it manages a close above Rs 3,624 paving way for a swift up move towards Rs 3,700 levels.

Hence, positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 3,749. A stop loss suggested for the trade is below Rs 3,500.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 11:47 am

