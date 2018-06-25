Buy Hero MotoCorp, target Rs 3749: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

After retracing 50 percent of its rally from the recent lows of Rs 3,445 Hero MotoCorp appears to have resumed its up move after hitting a low of Rs 3,528.

The momentum in this counter shall pick up once it manages a close above Rs 3,624 paving way for a swift up move towards Rs 3,700 levels.

Hence, positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 3,749. A stop loss suggested for the trade is below Rs 3,500.

