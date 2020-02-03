App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HeidelbergCement, target Rs 257: Anand Rathi

We expect PAT to register a 25 percent CAGR over FY19-21 and retain our buy rating, at a target of Rs 257 per share.

Anand Rathi

Despite weak demand and sand unavailability, HeidelbergCement's strong operations in the Central region led to firm realisation growth. Besides debottle-necking, it plans organic/inorganic expansions. Its focused cost-optimisation efforts, greater utilisation and firm brand position will continue to aid its performance.

More trade sales, the increasing contribution from premium cement and its strong operations drove the strong, 7.5 percent YoY, realisation growth to 4,581/tonne. Volumes, however, were flat (increasing a mere 0.8 percent YoY to 1.13 million tonne) owing to the protracted monsoon and sand non-availability in western UP.

We expect revenue to grow 10 percent, backed by a 5 percent volume CAGR over FY19-21 and aided by stable prices and the debottle-necking.

Higher realisations and cost savings led to the second-highest EBITDA/tonne of Rs  1,060 (up 8 percent YoY). Freight cost/tonne declined 2 percent YoY, on the shorter lead distance and lower diesel prices. Further, power and fuel cost declined 5.5 percent YoY, but high grid prices at UP and MP pushed it up 4.5 percent QoQ.

We expect EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,172 in FY21 aided by softening petcoke /diesel prices, the greater contribution from sales of premium cement and various cost-optimisation measures.

The prolonged monsoon led to the Phase 3 debottle-necking being extended by 3-4 months. Further, management talked of increasing capacity by acquisitions/greenfield expansions in coming quarters and acquiring limestone mines. With the sand non-availability issue expected to be resolved by Nov, management expects demand to improve in the Central region and, consequently, prices.

Further, the lead distance increased QoQ on the company’s shift to remunerative markets. We expect PAT to register a 25 percent CAGR over FY19-21. We retain our buy rating, at a target of Rs 257 (9x FY21e EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #HeidelbergCement #Stocks Views

