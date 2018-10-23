Buy HDFC Standard Life, target Rs 430: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

We value HDFC life at Rs 430, which corresponds to 5.5x of Q1FY19 embedded value, says Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance delivered strong Q1FY19 numbers. On the back of new ties, strong positioning, widespread adoption of smartphone and bank to deepen its bancassurance relationships, it is well poised for future growth.
We estimate VNB to grow at 20-25 percent CAGR in the next year. We value HDFC life at Rs 430, which corresponds to 5.5x of Q1FY19 embedded value.
The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.