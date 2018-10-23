Buy HDFC Standard Life, target Rs 430: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

HDFC Standard Life Insurance delivered strong Q1FY19 numbers. On the back of new ties, strong positioning, widespread adoption of smartphone and bank to deepen its bancassurance relationships, it is well poised for future growth.

We estimate VNB to grow at 20-25 percent CAGR in the next year. We value HDFC life at Rs 430, which corresponds to 5.5x of Q1FY19 embedded value.

Owing to strong corporate governance and its strong position, HDFC Life enjoys higher valuation.