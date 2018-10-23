App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard Life, target Rs 430: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

We value HDFC life at Rs 430, which corresponds to 5.5x of Q1FY19 embedded value, says Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Manali Bhatia

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

HDFC Standard Life Insurance delivered strong Q1FY19 numbers. On the back of new ties, strong positioning, widespread adoption of smartphone and bank to deepen its bancassurance relationships, it is well poised for future growth.

We estimate VNB to grow at 20-25 percent CAGR in the next year. We value HDFC life at Rs 430, which corresponds to 5.5x of Q1FY19 embedded value.

Owing to strong corporate governance and its strong position, HDFC Life enjoys higher valuation.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.