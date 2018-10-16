Buy HDFC Bank with 7% return: Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

After touching all-time of Rs 2220 in the month of July this year, HDFC Bank has seen a correction down to Rs 1910 levels last month. Here price has taken support at 78.2% (Rs 1913) Fibonacci retracement of the rise from Rs 1828 to Rs 2220 levels.

The Relative strength index and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1990 with a stop loss below Rs 1950 and a target of Rs 2100-2150 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.