App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank with 7% return: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1990 with a stop loss below Rs 1950 and a target of Rs 2100-2150 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

After touching all-time of Rs 2220 in the month of July this year, HDFC Bank has seen a correction down to Rs 1910 levels last month. Here price has taken support at 78.2% (Rs 1913) Fibonacci retracement of the rise from Rs 1828 to Rs 2220 levels.

The Relative strength index and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1990 with a stop loss below Rs 1950 and a target of Rs 2100-2150 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.