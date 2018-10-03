Buy HDFC Bank, target Rs 2,190: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,220, HDFC Bank witnessed a decline which took it closer to Rs 1,910. It has retraced 78.2 percent of the Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from Rs 1,833 to Rs 2,220.

For the last couple of weeks, HDFC Bank has formed a candlestick with long lower shadows which indicates buying coming in at lower levels.

The price after declining below its 200-day moving average (DMA) has seen a bounce back. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 2,015 with a stop loss below Rs 1,975 and a target of Rs 2,190.

: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.