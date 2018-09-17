App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank, target Rs 2185: Shabbir Kayyumi

Buy HDFC Bank around Rs 2,030 for the target of Rs 2,185 with the stop loss of Rs 1,948-mark, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

HDFC Bank seems bottoming out at its lower levels of Rs 1,989-mark from where it formed morning star on daily chart suggesting upswing on the upside.

Scrip took support from its upward sloping line along with declining histogram in the negative territory of MACD and oversold RSI on the daily chart are giving cues that scrip can take a turn on positive side.

The principal of polarity can provide strong support in coming sessions. Aforementioned rationale suggests buying in the scrip around Rs 2,030 for the target of Rs 2,185 with the stop loss of Rs 1,948-mark.

Disclaimer: The author is Head – Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Stocks Views

