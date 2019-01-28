Buy Havells India, target Rs 765: Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia

On the daily chart, Havells India is on the verge to give a breakout of its neckline of Cup & Handle formation which is a continuation formation and indicates a robust upside movement in the counter.

Moreover, the stock has been trading with the strong support of 21 & 50-days moving average which suggest a positive trend in the stock.

A daily momentum indicator RSI reading is at 54.45 level with a positive crossover, apart from this, the RSI has given a breakout of its downward sloping trend line which points out for a positive breath in the stock. One could get into the stock at 708 level with a stop loss of Rs 680 and a target of Rs 765.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.