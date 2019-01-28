App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India, target Rs 765: Sumeet Bagadia

The stock has been trading with the strong support of 21 & 50-days moving average which suggest a positive trend in the stock.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumeet Bagadia

On the daily chart, Havells India is on the verge to give a breakout of its neckline of Cup & Handle formation which is a continuation formation and indicates a robust upside movement in the counter.

Moreover, the stock has been trading with the strong support of 21 & 50-days moving average which suggest a positive trend in the stock.

A daily momentum indicator RSI reading is at 54.45 level with a positive crossover, apart from this, the RSI has given a breakout of its downward sloping trend line which points out for a positive breath in the stock. One could get into the stock at 708 level with a stop loss of Rs 680 and a target of Rs 765.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.