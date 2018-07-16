Buy Havells India, target Rs 597: Sameet Chavan

Sameet Chavan

It’s been nearly three months, Havells India continued its consolidation phase and it made several attempts to surpass the higher boundary of Rs 560 which turned out to be unsuccessful.

However, this week, the stock prices managed to burst through this congestion phase. The volumes did play their role as we witnessed a decent jump during the course of the action.

This was followed by a consolidation with middle negative bias and now it is back to its breakout point. Hence, we interpret this as a good buying opportunity for a near-term target of Rs. 597. Traders can keep their stop losses placed below Rs.549.

