App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells, CG Consumer Electrical; FY18 results suggest weakening growth: Nomura

According to Nomura, Havells stood out amid weak trends, however FY18 results suggest weakening growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Havells India and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 2-3 percent intraday Friday as research house Nomura has come out with report on consumer durable space within it maintained buy rating on both stocks.

It has put a target of Rs 636 on Havells and Rs 267 on Crompton Greaves Consumer.

According to Nomura, Havells stood out amid weak trends, however FY18 results suggest weakening growth.

The electrical consumer durable stocks are cheap, it added.

At 12:01 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 532.40, up Rs 9.10, or 1.74 percent.

At 12:01 hrs Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 225.60, up Rs 5.95, or 2.71 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #buzzing stokcs

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.