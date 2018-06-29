Buy Havells, CG Consumer Electrical; FY18 results suggest weakening growth: Nomura

Share price of Havells India and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 2-3 percent intraday Friday as research house Nomura has come out with report on consumer durable space within it maintained buy rating on both stocks.

It has put a target of Rs 636 on Havells and Rs 267 on Crompton Greaves Consumer.

According to Nomura, Havells stood out amid weak trends, however FY18 results suggest weakening growth.

The electrical consumer durable stocks are cheap, it added.

At 12:01 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 532.40, up Rs 9.10, or 1.74 percent.

At 12:01 hrs Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 225.60, up Rs 5.95, or 2.71 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil