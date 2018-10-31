Buy Gujarat Ambuja Exports, target Rs 261: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has been consolidating in the range of Rs 180-230 from the last four months. In this month we have observed fresh breakout in the prices.

Currently, the stock has formed a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts and is on the verge of a breakout above the same.

The positive divergence on secondary indicators like RSI and stochastic also suggest for further upside in prices moving forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 235-240 for the upside target of Rs 261 and a stop loss below Rs 220.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

