you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grasim Industries, target Rs 1140: Jayant Manglik

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate fresh longs in the range of Rs 1055-1065 for target of Rs 1140, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

After a decent correction from its record high, Grasim Industries has swiftly rebounded of late after testing its support zone placed at 100-EMA on the weekly chart.

Currently, it is hovering in a narrow range near its support zone of (200/100/50) EMA’s on the daily chart, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate fresh longs in the range of Rs 1055-1065 for target of Rs 1140. It closed at 1064.95 on September 3, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Stocks Views

