Buy Godrej Consumer Products, target Rs 1230: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

Godrej Consumer Products has given the breakout from its last five weeks consolidation range of Rs 1,150-1,070 on the weekly closing basis. This breakout is accompanied with high volumes indicating increased participation.

The stock is forming higher top higher bottom formation on daily/weekly charts indicates sustained uptrend. The strength indicators are in positive territory which indicates positive momentum to continue further.

We recommend buying the stock in the range of Rs 1,163-1,145 with target of Rs 1,230 and stop loss of Rs 1,115 with return of 5 percent.

: The author is Head-Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.