Buy Godrej Agrovet, target Rs 810: Chhitij Jain

Chhitij Jain

Godrej Agrovet has launched new products in crop protection segment with capital expenditure of Rs 275 crore in the current fiscal to boost its chicken meat processing, oil palm and agro-chemicals businesses.

Additionally, the company is setting up a palm oil processing facility to increase its production capacity with 60 tonnes per hour. Moreover, an increase in import duty on palm oil, making imports expensive and domestic production competitive, will benefit the company substantially.

Dairy margins are expected to stabilise owing to expansion towards the value-added products, though volatility in milk prices can play a spoilsport. The target for the next 2-3 years is estimated at Rs 810.

