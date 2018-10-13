App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Agrovet, target Rs 810: Chhitij Jain

Dairy margins are expected to stabilise owing to expansion towards the value-added products, says Chhitij Jain of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chhitij Jain

Godrej Agrovet has launched new products in crop protection segment with capital expenditure of Rs 275 crore in the current fiscal to boost its chicken meat processing, oil palm and agro-chemicals businesses.

Additionally, the company is setting up a palm oil processing facility to increase its production capacity with 60 tonnes per hour. Moreover, an increase in import duty on palm oil, making imports expensive and domestic production competitive, will benefit the company substantially.

Dairy margins are expected to stabilise owing to expansion towards the value-added products, though volatility in milk prices can play a spoilsport. The target for the next 2-3 years is estimated at Rs 810.

Disclaimer: The author is Head- Equities at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.