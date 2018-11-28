Buy Godfrey Phillips, target Rs 1070: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Godfrey Philips India Ltd is on the verge of a breakout from the neckline of a falling wedge pattern placed at Rs 932. Further, a sustained trade above Rs 932 will extend the up move taking it higher to Rs 980-1,070.

On the daily chart, it has broken out from the bullish Flag pattern. Moreover, RSI turned upwards after taking support at the 60-level suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 885-890 for targets of RS 980-1,070, keeping a stop loss below Rs 810.