Buy Godfrey Phillips, target Rs 1070: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 885-890 for targets of RS 980-1,070, keeping a stop loss below Rs 810, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.
Aditya Agarwala
On the weekly chart, Godfrey Philips India Ltd is on the verge of a breakout from the neckline of a falling wedge pattern placed at Rs 932. Further, a sustained trade above Rs 932 will extend the up move taking it higher to Rs 980-1,070.On the daily chart, it has broken out from the bullish Flag pattern. Moreover, RSI turned upwards after taking support at the 60-level suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 885-890 for targets of RS 980-1,070, keeping a stop loss below Rs 810.
The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.
