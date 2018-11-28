App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godfrey Phillips, target Rs 1070: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 885-890 for targets of RS 980-1,070, keeping a stop loss below Rs 810, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Godfrey Philips India Ltd is on the verge of a breakout from the neckline of a falling wedge pattern placed at Rs 932. Further, a sustained trade above Rs 932 will extend the up move taking it higher to Rs 980-1,070.

On the daily chart, it has broken out from the bullish Flag pattern. Moreover, RSI turned upwards after taking support at the 60-level suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 885-890 for targets of RS 980-1,070, keeping a stop loss below Rs 810.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 28, 2018 11:02 am

