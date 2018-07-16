App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL India, target Rs 378: Sameet Chavan

One can look to go long for a target of Rs.378 in coming weeks. The stop loss needs to be fixed at Rs.341, says Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking.

Sameet Chavan

GAIL India underwent some decent consolidation phase in the recent past. Last week, the upper boundary of Rs 350 was finally broken with reasonably higher volumes.

In addition, the ‘RSI-Smoothened’ oscillator has also surpassed the 70 mark; providing some credence to the move. We interpret the last three days’ small correction as a good buying opportunity.

One can look to go long for a target of Rs.378 in coming weeks. The stop loss needs to be fixed at Rs.341.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Stocks Views

