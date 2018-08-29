Buy Future Consumer: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the daily chart, Future Consumer is on the verge of a breakout from a wedge pattern triggering a resumption of the uptrend on cards.

A sustained trade above 50 will extend the uptrend to levels of Rs 55-58. Further, on the weekly chart, it has turned upwards after taking support at the 100-DMA indicating that the bullishness is intact in the stock.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a double bottom suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 48-50 for targets of Rs 55-58, keeping a stop loss below Rs 45.

The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.