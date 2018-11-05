Buy Federal Bank, target Rs 94: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Manali Bhatia

Federal Bank is trading with higher top and higher bottom formation on monthly chart and has taken support of rising trend line in October. Weekly and daily charts have witnessed a falling channel breakout suggesting the stock is likely to gain momentum on the upside.

Moving average crossover on the daily chart is giving a buy signal. Monthly RSI indicates that stock is bouncing from a long-term support and making it lucrative buy for a short-term gain.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest(except Sequent scientific Ltd.) nor any other material conflict of interest at time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates do not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions in Futures & Options.