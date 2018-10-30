App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank, target Rs 89: Vinay Rajani

We recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 89, keeping a stop loss at Rs 76 on a closing basis, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Vinay Rajani

Federal Bank has been forming a bullish flag pattern, which indicates the continuation of the bullish trend. After showing smart recovery from the lower levels, the stock had been moving sideways.

The stock has been holding above its 5, 10 and 20-DMA, indicating short-term uptrend. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 89, keeping a stop loss at Rs 76 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:41 pm

