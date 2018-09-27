Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 295: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Exide Industries has given a downwards consolidation breakout which suggests growing optimism in the stock. The rise in price was backed by increased volume.

Lower wick on the weekly candle suggests buying at the lower levels. The daily strength indicator, RSI is in bullish crossover and rising. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 270-276 for the target of Rs 295 with a stop loss below Rs 264.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.