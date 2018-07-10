Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 285: Nandish Shah

Nandish Shah

During the last week, Exide Industries had given a bullish trendline breakout on the daily chart by closing above the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of May 8,2018 and May 31, 2018.

In Monday’s session, stock price closed at an all-time high, crossing the previous resistance of Rs 267.5 indicating bullish trend. The short-term moving averages are trading above long-term moving averages.

Oscillators and momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are also showing strength from the short to medium term perspective. Therefore, we recommend buying Exide Industries for the upside target of Rs 285 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 258.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.