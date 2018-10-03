Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 285: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After the recent correction of about 14 percent from the highs, Exide Industries price has now reached its support placed around Rs 250.

The primary trend of the stock is still positive. The stock price is also trading above its 200-day SMA which is a bullish sign.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators are indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium-term. We believe that recent correction in the stock price is a running correction in the overall uptrend which is a good buying opportunity.

Therefore, we recommend investors to buy Exide Industries for the upside target of Rs 285 and place a stop loss below Rs 250.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.