App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 285: Nandish Shah

We recommend investors to buy Exide Industries for the upside target of Rs 285 and place a stop loss below Rs 250, says Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After the recent correction of about 14 percent from the highs, Exide Industries price has now reached its support placed around Rs 250.

The primary trend of the stock is still positive. The stock price is also trading above its 200-day SMA which is a bullish sign.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators are indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium-term. We believe that recent correction in the stock price is a running correction in the overall uptrend which is a good buying opportunity.

Therefore, we recommend investors to buy Exide Industries for the upside target of Rs 285 and place a stop loss below Rs 250.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.