Buy Dynamic Industries, target Rs 150: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Dynamic Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 140-150| Return: 44%

Dynamic Industries is in the business of manufacturing of Chemical and main product of the company is dye and dye stuffs. Significant revenue portion consists of exports.

The Company exports its products to Germany, the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland, Russia, Pakistan, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina.

The Company sells its products through a well-established network in different countries, which are supported by the company’s strong marketing force. The company has the plans to penetrate better into world market, especially through the customer retention and business development in the regions which have not been tapped.

Company is taking effective steps to improve operational efficiency to maintain the earnings. At present many policies are being formed/adopted by the present government, which may be beneficial to the company in future.

For FY18, its PAT zoomed 76 percent to Rs 3.08 crore on 21% higher sales of Rs 59.16 crore fetching an EPS of Rs 10.08. It has support near Rs 95-90 levels.

Upper side minor hurdle exist at Rs 117-119 levels. Cross over will take it to Rs 140-150 levels in medium term. We are recommending a strong buy.

: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.