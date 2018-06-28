Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories, target Rs 2330: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up with good volumes which is a sign of strength in an otherwise weak market. The stock took the support at its 200-EMA & SMA on the daily chart.

We recommend buying the stock at the current level for a target of Rs 2,330 and a stop loss of below Rs 2,245 on a closing basis on the daily chart.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.