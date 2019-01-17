Buy Divis Laboratories, target Rs 1700: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

Divis Laboratories is in an uptrend and has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart for the last 18 months. It hit an all-time high of Rs 1,578 in November last year and since then the stock has been consolidating in a range of Rs 1,578 and Rs 1,420.

It has formed a Triangle pattern on the daily chart and has been witnessing a breakout from the same. Earlier in the week, the stock witnessed above average volumes that indicated buying participation in the stock.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic have given a positive crossover with their respective averages on the weekly chart that suggests consolidation is over.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1,420 with a stop loss below Rs 85 and a target of Rs 1,700.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.