Buy Divis Laboratories, target Rs 1490: Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

On the daily scale, Divis Laboratories has given a breakout from its Flag pattern above Rs 1330-1332 levels on Monday with higher volumes. The Relative strength index (RSI) is showing positive momentum and MACD is trading above zero line with a positive crossover which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Based on the above observations traders can buy the stock around current levels and further add on dips around Rs 1340-1345 with a stop loss below Rs 1300 (closing) for the target of Rs 1490.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.