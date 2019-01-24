App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dishman Carbogen, target Rs 240: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 217-220 for the target of Rs 240 and a stop loss below Rs 212.

Rupak De
Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Dishman Carbogen price has made a bullish AB=CD harmonic pattern which suggests a reversal of the current trend is likely.

In addition, the price is finding support around historical trough on the daily chart. Moreover, an inverted Hammer is visible on the daily chart of the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 217-220 for the target of Rs 240 and a stop loss below Rs 212.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Dishman Carbogen #Stocks Views

