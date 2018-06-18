App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deepak Nitrite, target Rs 346: Siddharth Sedani

We reiterate our coverage on Deepak Nitrite Limited with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 346 per share, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siddharth Sedani

Deepak Nitrite's new greenfield expansion plan at Dahej, Gujarat for manufacturing phenol (2,00,000 ton/year) and acetone (1,20,000 ton/year) should provide a significant increase in its top line and profitability.

The project is now well into its pre-commissioning activity and the company has set up a marketing team for customer outreach of the new products.

We reiterate our coverage on Deepak Nitrite Limited with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 346 per share.

Disclaimer: The author is Head & Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:28 pm

