Buy Deepak Nitrite, target Rs 295: Nandish Shah

Nandish Shah

During the last week, Deepak Nitrite has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the crucial resistance level of Rs 284 levels. Primary trend of the stock is positive where it is trading near its all-time high level.

The stock price is also trading above its 20 and 200-day simple moving averages indicating a bullish trend for the medium to long-term trend.

The stock price has been making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart. We believe that recent correction in the stock price is a running correction in the overall uptrend.

Therefore, we recommend accumulating Deepak Nitrite in the range of Rs 260-270 for the upside target of 295, keeping a stop loss below Rs 255.

