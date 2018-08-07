Buy Deepak Nitrite, target Rs 280: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After forming a double bottom at Rs 215 levels during last month, Deepak Nitrite has given a bullish breakout above the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 24-April, 25-June, 10-July and 01-August 2018.

The stock price also closed above its 200-day-SMA on Monday with higher volumes. The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock for the short to medium-term perspective.

Therefore, we recommend buying Deepak Nitrite for the upside target of Rs 280, and a stop loss placed below Rs 235.

