Buy Dabur India, target Rs 490: Ashish Chaturmohta

Dabur India witnessed a correction from Rs 490 level in August 2018 to November 2018 low of Rs 362, which is a strong support area for the stick. It has seen a strong rally and touched a high of Rs 459.

In December, it retraced 50 percent of the rally from Rs 362 to Rs 459. After consolidating in a narrow range, the price had shown a reversal on the upside with a long bullish candlestick and above average volumes.

The Relative strength index and MACD have given positive crossover with their respective average on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 425 with a stop loss below Rs 410 and a target of Rs 490.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management.

