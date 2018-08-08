Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 285: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the weekly chart, Colgate Palmolive (India) has broken out of a channel pattern triggering the resumption of the uptrend. A sustained trade above Rs 1,150 will extend the uptrend to levels of Rs 1200-1270.

Further, on the daily chart, it has broken out of a consolidation phase affirming strong bullishness dominant in the stock.

RSI has turned upwards after forming a double bottom suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 237-240 for targets of Rs 265-285, keeping a stop loss below Rs 215.

: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.