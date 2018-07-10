App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1,452; expects volume growth to improve over FY19: Goldman Sachs

According to Goldman Sachs, lower prices indicating management's increased focus on re-gaining market share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Colgate Palmolive added 2 percent intraday Tuesday as foreign brokerage house Goldman Sachs has maintained buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,452 per share.

According to Goldman Sachs, lower prices indicating management's increased focus on re-gaining market share.

The brokerage house believes that the new products in natural segment will arrest its market share declines. And expect volume growth and market share performance to improve over FY19.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,285.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,016.80 on 21 May, 2018 and 08 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.68 percent below its 52-week high and 15.4 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:52 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,173.30, up Rs 22.35, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

