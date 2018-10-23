App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1250: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 1,105 with a stop loss below Rs 1,075 for a target of Rs 1,250, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ashish Chaturmohta

Colgate Palmolive (India) hit an all-time high of Rs 1,282 and since then has been in decline mode. It hit low of Rs 1,018 earlier this month and witnessed bounce back to current level.

The stock has seen a reversal from strong support of Rs 1,020 where previous swing lows have been seen. The up move has been on good momentum indicated by long bullish candlestick and above average volumes. The price has crossed and closed above 38.2 percent (Rs 1,119) Fibonacci retracement of the decline from Rs 1,282 to Rs 1,018.

Relative strength index has moved above 50 levels on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 1,105 with a stop loss below Rs 1,075 for a target of Rs 1,250.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:44 am

