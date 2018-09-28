Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation, target Rs 305: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is consolidating at levels of Rs 270 - 280 while on the higher timeframe charts a possible formation of the double bottom is seen. We expect it to have bullish price action with target Rs 305 and a stop loss at Rs 270.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

At 11:01 hrs Chennai Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 276.95, down Rs 4.65, or 1.65 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 285.90 and an intraday low of Rs 273.60.