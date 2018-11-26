App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, target Rs 161: Rajesh Palviya

The stock price has given a positive crossover from its 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rajesh Palviya

On the daily chart, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has decisively broken out from its consolidation range of Rs 149-140 on a closing basis and has sustained above the same. This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly and daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive terrain which supports the upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock price has given a positive crossover from its 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Axis Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:54 am

