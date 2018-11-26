Buy Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, target Rs 161: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

On the daily chart, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has decisively broken out from its consolidation range of Rs 149-140 on a closing basis and has sustained above the same. This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly and daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive terrain which supports the upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock price has given a positive crossover from its 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

