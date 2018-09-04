App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:27 AM IST

Buy Century Textiles & Industries, target Rs 1035: Jayant Manglik

We advise traders to create fresh longs in the range of Rs 955-965, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Century Textiles is witnessing a rebound after eight months of corrective phase and is likely to see a fresh resistance breakout in the near future.

The chart patterns along with the indications from the confirmation indicators are also pointing towards a strong surge ahead. We advise traders to create fresh longs in the range of Rs 955-965 for target of  Rs 1035. It closed at Rs 969.05 on September 3, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:27 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.