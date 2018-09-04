Buy Century Textiles & Industries, target Rs 1035: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Century Textiles is witnessing a rebound after eight months of corrective phase and is likely to see a fresh resistance breakout in the near future.

The chart patterns along with the indications from the confirmation indicators are also pointing towards a strong surge ahead. We advise traders to create fresh longs in the range of Rs 955-965 for target of Rs 1035. It closed at Rs 969.05 on September 3, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.