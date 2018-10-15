App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Textiles and Industries, target Rs 875: Shabbir Kayyumi

We suggest buying in the scrip around Rs 790-800 zone with stop loss below Rs 760 on closing basis for the target of Rs 875 levels, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Century Textiles and Industries witnessed a decent erosion from the peak of Rs 992 to currently bottom out at around Rs 740-750 zone. It gave double bottom breakout in an hourly chart which suggest positive momentum.

As of now, it indicated a bullish candle to signify strength and has potential to carry on the momentum still further on upside.

Indicators and oscillators are looking conducive for the price pattern.

Looking at all these technical factors, we suggest buying in the scrip around Rs 790-800 zone with stop loss below Rs 760 on closing basis for the target of Rs 875 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 10:23 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.