Buy Cadila Healthcare, target Rs 449: Rajesh Palviya

Axis Securities

With current week's strong gains Cadila Healthcare has decisively broken out from its down sloping channel breakout at Rs 402 levels on the closing basis. This breakout is accompanied with rising volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.