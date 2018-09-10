App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare, target Rs 449: Rajesh Palviya

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

Rajesh Palviya

Axis Securities

With current week's strong gains Cadila Healthcare has decisively broken out from its down sloping channel breakout at Rs 402 levels on the closing basis. This breakout is accompanied with rising volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Disclaimer: The author is Head – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Stocks Views

