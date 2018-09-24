App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BSE stock for long term: Akash Jain

There is immense opportunity for the company over the next 10 years, says Akash Jain of Ajcon Global.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Akash Jain

Ajcon Global

In Q1FY19, BSE Limited reported decent set of numbers. Q1FY19 revenue from operations witnessed a rise of around 5.9 percent on YoY basis to Rs 116 crore. EBITDA (including investment income) declined by 8.2 percent on YoY basis to Rs 56.79 crore. EBITDA margin declined to 36.4 percent in Q1FY19 from 40.8 percent in Q1FY18. However, Q1FY19 PAT jumped by 3.6 percent YoY to Rs 51.5 crore.

BSE is transforming itself quite well under new the management. The company is constantly improving and innovating itself. BSE is focusing on next gen products for emerging India to keep competition at bay.

The company is making its presence in newer segments like Currency and Interest Rate Derivatives, MF platform, SME platform, new bond raising market as well as GIFT city which can scale up in a good manner in a decade’s time. Its MF platform contributed over 50 percent of the net MF inflow in equity funds in June 2018. BSE StAR MF crossed 10000 MFD registration; adding over 1500 new Distributors per month; overall distribution network of over 2 lakh in over 3000 towns across India.

Akash Jain
Akash Jain
Vice President Equity (Research)|Ajcon Global Services Ltd

The exchange successfully completed buyback on July 9, and the issued equity share capital now stands reduced by 3.70 percent to Rs 10.51 crore. At CMP of Rs 717 (Face value: Rs 2), the company is cheaply valued at a P/E of 16x and P/BV of 1.09x. We advise investors to add this company in their long term portfolio and keep on accumulating this company on every declines.

We do not have a price target for this company as there is immense opportunity for the company over the next 10 years. We are confident that this company can become a strong wealth creation story in years to come.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Research at Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Stocks Views

